WATCH: Video Footage Shows More Of UC Berkeley’s Alleged Assault From A Different Angle

Conservative activist Hayden Williams took a video where he was allegedly assaulted at a Turning Point USA recruitment event Tuesday and was also threatened by an unidentified man who wanted to shoot him.

The footage follows a viral video showing Williams getting punched in the face by the man at the University of California, Berkeley.

“At this point we have no information indicating that the perpetrators are affiliated with the university,” UC Berkeley said in a statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “If it is determined that students were involved we will not hesitate to impose serious consequences as per our student conduct process and, if warranted, the criminal justice system. The same holds true should the evidence suggest a member of the public was involved.”

Check out some of TheDCNF’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out more videos:

DACA Recipients Slams Democrats, Says They Threw ‘Dreamers’ Under The Bus

Why The Left Keeps Falling For Hate Hoaxes

‘Nazis Weren’t Socialists’ Says SJW History Major Arrested For Throwing Milk At Conservatives

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: [email protected]

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation