WATCH: Video Emerges Of Joe Biden Calling U.S. Troops 'Stupid Bastards' During Speech

A video emerged on Friday of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden calling soldiers “stupid bastards” and a “dull bunch” during a speech overseas to U.S. soldiers while he was serving as vice president in the Obama administration.

“I have incredibly good judgment,” Biden said. “One, I married Jill, and two, I appointed Johnson to the academy. I just want you to know that. Clap for that, you stupid bastards.”

Moments later, Biden appeared to say that the soldiers were “a dull bunch” and that they “must be slow.” – READ MORE

