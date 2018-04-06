True Pundit

WATCH: Veteran Says CNN Is Encouraging Illegal Immigration From Latin America

On Tuesday, a U.S. Army veteran claimed that while he was in Central America he witnessed CNN televising a segment on how people from Latin America can illegally immigrate to the United States.

“I was in Nicaragua, and I saw, essentially, a CNN infomercial on how to come illegally into the United States and get asylum,” Chris Holton told NRATV. –  READ MORE

