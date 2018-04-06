WATCH: Veteran Says CNN Is Encouraging Illegal Immigration From Latin America

On Tuesday, a U.S. Army veteran claimed that while he was in Central America he witnessed CNN televising a segment on how people from Latin America can illegally immigrate to the United States.

“I was in Nicaragua, and I saw, essentially, a @CNN infomercial on how to come illegally into the United States and get asylum…It was aired across Latin America, encouraging people to do this. And this is a real problem.”

—Veteran Army @rangerholton #NRA pic.twitter.com/E9XDMJIeHs — NRATV (@NRATV) April 3, 2018

“I was in Nicaragua, and I saw, essentially, a CNN infomercial on how to come illegally into the United States and get asylum,” Chris Holton told NRATV. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1