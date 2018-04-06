Politics TV World
WATCH: Veteran Says CNN Is Encouraging Illegal Immigration From Latin America
On Tuesday, a U.S. Army veteran claimed that while he was in Central America he witnessed CNN televising a segment on how people from Latin America can illegally immigrate to the United States.
“I was in Nicaragua, and I saw, essentially, a @CNN infomercial on how to come illegally into the United States and get asylum…It was aired across Latin America, encouraging people to do this. And this is a real problem.”
—Veteran Army @rangerholton #NRA pic.twitter.com/E9XDMJIeHs
— NRATV (@NRATV) April 3, 2018
“I was in Nicaragua, and I saw, essentially, a CNN infomercial on how to come illegally into the United States and get asylum,” Chris Holton told NRATV. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Tuesday, a U.S. Army veteran claimed that while he was in Central America he witnessed CNN televising a segment on how people from Latin America can illegally immigrate to the United States.