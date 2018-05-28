True Pundit

WATCH: Veteran-Owned Coffee Company Puts Out Powerful Video Showing Reality Behind Memorial Day

Black Rifle Coffee Company released a video ahead of Memorial Day, which highlights the reality of the meaning of the day for some families.

The over two-minute video, titled, “Never Forgotten,” showcases four different people, all spending the day differently.

One dad, with the help of his son, does the grocery shopping for what would likely be a barbeque with family and friends. – READ MORE

"America's longest war."

