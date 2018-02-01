WATCH: Veteran Blinds Maxine Waters With Patriotism After She Gave Him The Cold Shoulder

Though Maxine Waters — who boycotted President Trump’s State of the Union address — declined to give her empty SOTU seat to Ricky Taylor, the Army veteran still got to take attend Tuesday’s address.

The Daily Caller caught up with Taylor, who ended up attending as a guest of Congressman Sean Duffy, in Statuary Hall on the Hill Tuesday night, during which he poured a little more salt in Waters’ wound.

“It’s disrespectful honestly,” Taylor says, “That’s what I really believe. It’s very unpatriotic, regardless of if you like the President or not.” – READ MORE

The U.S. Army veteran who offered to take Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) seat at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address just got a big surprise.

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) saw Taylor’s appearance this week on Fox News and decided to give him a ticket to Trump’s State of the Union address. Duffy described attending the event as “a great American experience.”

https://twitter.com/Elucifer23/status/953690116630990848

The congressman said his wife, Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, decided to give her ticket to Taylor. – READ MORE

An African-American veteran has offered to take Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-Calif.) seat at President Trump’s first State of the Union address later this month.

@FoxNews Everyone please help and retweet. I would like to take Maxine Waters seats at The State Of The Union Address. If they don't want to go this Military Veteran would gladly go. I'd tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters! — Deplorable Vet 🇱🇷 (@Elucifer23) January 16, 2018

Ricky Taylor, a ten-year Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, started going viral after he tweeted that he would like Waters’ seat, so he can attend the State of the Union and thank the president. – READ MORE