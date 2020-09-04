WATCH: Veteran Amputee Running For Senate Drops Ad Featuring Him Riding A Bike With One Leg

Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Gade, a decorated veteran amputee running for Senate in Virginia, released a campaign video Thursday, showing him riding a bike with one leg.

Gade, a Republican, is running against incumbent Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warren.

“My entire life, I’ve faced forks in the road. From West Point to leading men into combat to not letting my injuries define me. And the right choice has never been the easy one,” Gade said, according to the video transcript.

Gade graduated from West Point in 1997 and served in Korea and Iraq, according to his campaign website. Gade’s right leg was amputated after he was wounded during a combat mission in Iraq in 2004, according to his campaign. He underwent 40 surgeries the following year.

For his service, he was given two Purple Hearts, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star.

“Right now, we are at a fork in the road as a country. Do we choose divisiveness and a status quo that isn’t working for us? Or do we elect leaders, who will make the right choice, even when it’s the harder one,” Gade continued, according to the video transcript.

Gade retired from the Army in 2017 and has since been teaching at American University, according to his campaign website. He also taught various courses, such as political science, at West Point until 2017.

“That’s been the story of my life. And now I am running for United States Senate because I’m not done serving. I am Daniel Gade and I approve this message,” Gade concluded.

The election is scheduled for Nov.3.

