WATCH: Vet with 2 Transplanted Arms Throws Out First Pitch in Tear-Jerking Video

It seems hard to believe, but a wounded veteran just brought the crowd at a Rockland Boulders ballgame to its feet by tossing the ceremonial first pitch … eight years after all of his limbs were blown off while serving his country.

John Peck, it’s safe to say, is an amazing young man. He’s faced more than his fair share of adversity: As a Marine deployed to Iraq in 2007, he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He could have left the service. Instead, he re-enlisted after his recovery and redeployed to Afghanistan.

But there was more danger waiting for him there, and his second tour nearly cost him everything.

“I stepped on 30 pounds of homemade explosives,” he said, according to The Smokeroom. “I instantly lost my right arm above the elbow. I instantly lost both my legs. And then my left arm had what’s called a de-gloving incident. It’s just kind of hanging there by a thread.”

With no choice, emergency surgeons were forced to remove Peck’s left arm as well, leaving him a quadruple amputee. “I had a dark spot in my life, [but] there was some part of me that wanted to stay alive,” explained the veteran.

When the Rockland Boulders, an independent team in New York, found out about the amazing man and his equally amazing story, they invited him to the ballfield to receive what every veteran deserves: sincere appreciation. – READ MORE

