WATCH: Vet Deformed by Iranian Bomb Thanks, Salutes POTUS for Ending Iran Deal

Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked retired Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bartlett, who was severely injured in 2005 by an Iranian roadside bomb while serving in Iraq, to share his reaction, and he didn’t even need to say a word to express how he felt about the development.

Bartlett silently raised his right hand to his forehead and held a salute for a moment before he declared, “Thank you Mr. President, I really appreciate it.”

Bartlett, who’s face was disfigured as a result of the Iranian bomb, explained that the blast nearly cut his body in half and took off the legs of his truck gunner. Sadly, his truck commander didn’t survive the horrific explosion. – READ MORE

