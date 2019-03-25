WATCH: Verizon Worker Rescues Stranded Cat From Utility Pole. Gets Suspended

A Verizon worker who used his bucket truck to rescue a cat stranded atop a utility pole Saturday has been suspended, according to ABC News.

Maurice German was working in the Port Richmond, Pennsylvania, neighborhood when a resident asked if he could help a cat named “Princess Momma,” who had been perched on top of the utility pole for approximately 12 hours, according to ABC’s local affiliate WPVI. German used the boom lift equipment to grab the cat. Residents in the area recorded the rescue on video, and can be heard cheering when the cat is removed.

Verizon suspended German for 15 days without pay. A spokesman told ABC’s affiliate WPVI that German’s good deed violated safety protocol, the company had no choice but to suspend him.

“We take no joy when our employees face consequences related to their job duties. We are, however, fully committed and responsible for keeping our employees and customers safe. All of our field technicians go through extensive training that is focused on workplace safety,” said Rich Young, a spokesman for Verizon.

“Unfortunately,” Young added, “while this employee’s goal was admirable, he potentially put his life and those around him in jeopardy.”

Resident Amanda Boyce told The Tribunist that she had contacted animal rescue, the fire department, and the telephone company looking for help and received no assistance. After learning of German’s suspension, Boyce set up a GoFundMe page. As of press time, $3,395 had been raised for the wireless worker.

