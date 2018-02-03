WATCH: US Senator’s Passionate Pro-Life Speech Has Already Garnered 4.3 Million Views

An emotional speech made by Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford about protecting the life of the unborn has received over 4 million views and nearly 100,000 shares on Facebook.

Though posted recently by the pro-life group Live Action, Lankford’s remarks from the Senate floor were made in response to the revelation that Planned Parenthood was allegedly selling aborted babies’ body parts.

The senator contrasted the concern that many have for the treatment of animals, even lab animals, versus the lack of caring for humans, who only need more time to become adults like those listening to his voice.

Lankford recalled seeing footage of animal rights activists holding signs outside of a research facility that read, “It’s not science, it’s violence.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Cecile Richards is making plenty sure to go out from her role as CEO of Planned Parenthood with a bang. Now, she openly advocates forcing Christians to perform abortions against their will.

According to LifeNews, America’s outgoing abortion queen took a big slap at President Trump’s civil rights protections for medical workers who conscientiously object to abortion in a fundraising email to Planned Parenthood members.

President Trump’s administration has made a concerted effort to protect religious liberties from secular coercion, with a new division within the Department of Health and Human Services being created to protect anyone who has a “moral objection” from having any involvement with abortion.

“The Conscience and Religious Freedom Division has been established to restore federal enforcement of our nation’s laws that protect the fundamental and unalienable rights of conscience and religious freedom,” HHS Acting Secretary Eric Hargan stated. “The Conscience and Religious Freedom Division has been established to restore federal enforcement of our nation’s laws that protect the fundamental and unalienable rights of conscience and religious freedom.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards is stepping down from her role as leader of a group that killed millions of unborn babies on her watch.

According to the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, Richards spent 12 years as leader of the nation’s largest abortion provider — when Planned Parenthood performed more than 3.8 million abortions.

Richards’ departure was first reported by BuzzFeed. No date was given, but the 60-year-old Richards “plans to discuss 2018 and the next steps for Planned Parenthood’s future at the upcoming board meeting,” BuzzFeed reported.

Richards was the leader of the abortion provider during some of the worst years for Planned Parenthood.

Richards defended the evil organization when it was revealed that the tissue of babies who had been aborted was being sold to researchers. A series of undercover videos by the group Center for Medical Progress gave an inside look at the organization’s goulish approach to trafficking in body parts. – READ MORE