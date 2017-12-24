WATCH: All US Military Branches Joined Forces to Deliver a Christmas Greeting

A few weeks ago, the United States Army and the Navy faced off on the gridiron in a rivalry that’s spanned more than a century. However, as Christmas Day draws near, our armed forces joined together to deliver a festive greeting.

The video opened with “Pacific Trends,” the official Air Force band of the Pacific, singing “Carol of the Bells.”

Defense TV shared the video on Twitter and wished everyone happy holidays from its team. – READ MORE

