WATCH: Unruly Eagles Fans Throw Bottles and Beer Cans at Vikings Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles are infamous for having some of the most unruly fans in the NFL, and that perception was reinforced on Sunday, when Eagles fans were caught on video taunting and flipping off Vikings fans and; even worse, throwing beer bottles and cans at them as they walked by.

As tailgaters at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field prepared for the day’s festivities, some jumped to their feet to assail a trio of Vikings fans who had the misfortune of finding themselves walking through the Eagles side of the parking lot:

What’s it like to be a #Vikings fan inside the #Eagles tailgate? *Sound up* I followed a few fans in purple. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/GkK9viGyRR — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) January 21, 2018

But that chorus of boos and catcalls was nothing compared to the tidal wave of hate another group of Vikings fans experienced, according to NESN. – READ MORE

