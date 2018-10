WATCH: Unbalanced Feinstein Breaks Down After FBI Report Calls Her ‘Star’ Witness a Serial Liar

This might be our favorite video of the week.

And the music truly is perfect as a complimentary soundtrack.

Either Dianne Feinstein is trying to win an Oscar, or she is genuinely about to break down.

Either way, she in unhinged.

Dianne Feinstein, directly after reading the Kavanaugh FBI report. pic.twitter.com/ragob6enUn — Mike (@Fuctupmind) October 4, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1