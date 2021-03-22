Watch: UK Announces Vaccine “Certificates”, Says They Are Not Vaccine Passports

The UK government Culture Secretary announced Thursday that “Covid-19 certification” is coming to enable people to attend sports events and go to theatre performances, but in the same breath denied that COVID passports are being introduced.

Appearing on Sky News, Oliver Dowden said that the government is trialling a system to ensure those who can prove they have taken a vaccine will be able to attend mass gatherings.

“We will be testing whether we can use Covid-19 certification to help facilitate the return of sports,”

Dowden said, adding it will “help the return of the things that we love.”

Culture Secretary @OliverDowden tells @skygillian that govt is considering ‘COVID certification’ to help facilitate the return of sporting events by “proving people have had a vaccine”, but says “there won’t be a vaccine passport”. Latest on #COVID19: https://t.co/VjLOQnrfbP pic.twitter.com/olXKAAX3aZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 19, 2021

Dowden asserted that the certificates “won’t be a vaccine passport”, yet defined them as “a way to facilitate proving” that people have had vaccines, in order to get “more people get into stadiums,” which he described as “vital not just for our sense of national well-being, but to the whole national economy.”- READ MORE

