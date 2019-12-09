WATCH: UFC Star Bryce Mitchell Offers To Beat Up DC Politicians For President Trump

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell, coming off of a big win Saturday night, had a very special bonus offer for the President: if Donald Trump needs him, Mitchell is available to beat up any of the President’s political foes. For free.

Mitchell was already having an excellent night, having pulled off a rare “Twister submission” against opponent Matt Sayles, defeating Sayles in the first round at Saturday night’s UFC event in Washington, D.C.

Mitchell is only the second MMA fighter to subdue an opponent with the Twister submission in the octagon, according to MMAFighting.com. “Mitchell joins ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung as the only fighters to pull off the Twister—a move created by Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Eddie Bravo—inside the UFC Octagon,” they reported Saturday.

The Twister is “the most painful move” in UFC and hasn’t been seen in eight years. But it’s what Mitchell did after he’d gotten the win — at just over four minutes into the first round — that made headlines. Speaking to announcers after the match, Mitchell offered to take his show on the road to the White House. – READ MORE