WATCH: UFC President Dana White Goes All In For Re-Electing Trump, Unloads On Those Demonizing Police

Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White went all in on Thursday night during the Republican National Convention in endorsing President Donald Trump for a second term in office.

“I spoke at this convention four years ago, and I’m back because I believe we need President Trump’s leadership now more than ever,” White said. “Before the pandemic, President Trump built the greatest economy in our nation’s history and created opportunities for all Americans like no one before him. Financial markets hit all-time highs, unemployment was at an all-time low, and we weren’t facing the lawless destruction that now is occurring in a few of our great cities.”

“It blows my mind how quickly some of the leadership in this country has forgotten the critical role first responders play in our society,” White continued. “Police departments, and other law enforcement, even some fire departments have faced opposition from many in this country, but they are always the people who are asked to step up when things are at their worst, and put themselves at risk. That has certainly been the case during this ongoing pandemic. Come on, America. Defunding these vital positions is not the answer. The first responders have always taken care of us, and now more than ever, we need to take care of them.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --