WATCH: Two Women Who Dated Kavanaugh Speak About Experiences With Him

Two women who dated Judge Brett Kavanaugh — one in high school, the other in college — appeared on Fox News Monday night where they shared their experiences about Kavanaugh.

“So, as promised, joining me now exclusively are two of the 65 women who signed a letter vouching for Judge Kavanaugh’s character,” Fox News’ Martha MacCallum began. “Maura Fitzgerald, a good friend, dated Kavanaugh for a while in high school and Maura Kane who has known him since high school. They dated in college and remain friends.”

“I was absolutely shocked,” Fitzgerald said in response to the allegations. “I just couldn’t believe it. It’s just so polar opposite of the Brett Kavanaugh that I have known for over 35 years. I was confused, surprised, shocked and I still can’t believe it.”- READ MORE

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Tuesday raised the possibility that next week’s high-stakes open hearing to examine the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could be canceled if the accuser doesn’t accept the committee’s invitation.

Grassley, R-Iowa, scheduled a hearing for Monday for Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford to answer questions from senators about the allegation. But Grassley said during a Tuesday radio interview that his office has reached out several times to Ford and her attorneys to discuss her allegation, but has heard nothing back.

“We have reached out to her in the last 36 hours three or four times by email and we have not heard from them, and it kind of raises the question, do they want to come to the public hearing or not?” Grassley said on The Hugh Hewitt Show.

Asked whether there would be a hearing if Ford did not agree to appear, Grassley suggested he couldn’t see a reason to hold one.

“What would be the purpose of the hearing if Dr. Ford doesn’t want to respond?” Grassley said.

Ford declining to appear Monday wouldn’t neccessarily automatically kill the hearing. Another member of the committee, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, said “I think so” when reporters asked Tuesday if Republicans would still have the hearing with Ford absent.- READ MORE