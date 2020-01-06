WATCH: Two Anti-Radical Islam Women Slam Critics Of Trump’s Airstrike On Soleimani

Over the weekend, two women, Dr. Qanta Ahmed, a Muslim physician from Great Britain, and native Iranian journalist/producer at Voice of America Persian Service Masih Alinejad, were interviewed by Fox News, and they had strong words for those in the West who criticized President Trump’s airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Ahmed called the critics of Trump “completely morally bankrupt and craven,” adding, “It makes you question what their interests really are.”

Alinejad, who said her own brother was jailed in Iran in front of his small children for protesting against the theocratic, despotic Iranian regime, said she was shocked when she saw the Western media “calling him a hero.”

Asked what she thought of the criticism of Trump from those in the West, Ahmed said, “Completely morally bankrupt and craven, their response.” – READ MORE