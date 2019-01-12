WATCH: TV staffer fired after station airs video altered to make Trump look bad

A staffer at Seattle’s KCPQ-TV has been fired after the station aired a video of President Donald Trump’s speech Tuesday from the Oval Office that was altered to make Trump look worse, the Seattle Times reported.

“We’ve completed our investigation into this incident and determined that the actions were the result of an individual editor whose employment has been terminated,” KCPQ news director Erica Hill wrote Thursday in a statement to the newspaper.

The allegedly doctored video showed Trump sluggishly hanging his tongue out of his mouth and resting it on his lower lip for an unusually long time when he addressed the nation Tuesday night. The president’s skin and hair also appeared orange in the station’s video.

A listener on KTTH-Radio brought the video’s discrepancies to the attention of Todd Herman, a conservative talk show host in Seattle, who compared the listener’s video to the raw footage.- READ MORE