WATCH: Tulsi Warns She’ll Boycott Debate Over DNC Attempt To ‘Rig’ Primary AGAIN

On Thursday morning, Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard posted a video to social media calling foul on the corporate media and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) attempting to “rig” the 2020 primary, as she says they did against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary election.

“I am seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig 2020 primary,” Gabbard captioned her video post to Twitter.

On her campaign website, Gabbard similarly warns: “The DNC and corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process.”

"I want to thank you all very much for your support. I need to share something with you. It is very important," the Democrat started in the video post. "There are so many of you who I've met in Iowa and New Hampshire who have expressed to me how frustrated you are that the DNC and corporate media are essentially trying to usurp your role as voters in choosing who our Democratic nominee will be."