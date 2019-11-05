WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard shreds Hillary Clinton again, says she’s not running as a third party candidate

Say what you want about Tulsi Gabbard, but she has huge cojones.

The Hawaii congresswoman took to Twitter last night to send her critics—most notably, Hillary Clinton—a message: They will not get rid of her. Although she did not explicitly mention Clinton by name, it is clear to whom the Democratic presidential candidate directed her tweet.

This is a movement to take back the Democratic Party from corrupt warmongers. They’re doing everything they can to get me to run as a 3rd-party candidate so they can retain control of our Party. But I won’t. I’ll continue to fight to make our party & country of, by, & for the ppl pic.twitter.com/kTr0b3r9EM — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 2, 2019

“They’re doing everything they can to get me to run as a 3rd-party candidate so they can retain control of our Party. But I wont,” Gabbard said last night.

Gabbard’s tweet was another in a long series of responses aimed at Clinton, after the former first lady and failed 2016 nominee suggested in an interview last month that Russian intelligence operatives might be “grooming” the 38 year-old congresswoman and Army National Guard member to run as a spoiler campaign as an independent, presumably to boost President Donald Trump’s candidacy. – READ MORE