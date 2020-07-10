WATCH: Tucker Plays Lemon’s Comments From 2013 On Black Community That’d Get Him ‘Fired Immediately’ Now

This is an absolutely staggering take down of Don Lemon by @TuckerCarlson. pic.twitter.com/Gm7P5li6P6 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 9, 2020

On his Fox News show Wednesday, host Tucker Carlson contrasted CNN host Don Lemon’s recent political comments about the black community with comments he made in 2013.

In the segment, Carlson highlighted comments from this week in which Lemon suggested that “black lives matter” does not mean “all black lives matter,” stating that the movement is not “all-encompassing” and specifically does not focus on black-on-black violence, as well as comments in which he mocked reports about the rising crime rates in major U.S. cities. Carlson then played comments from Lemon in 2013 addressing issues in the black community.

“Now if you’re running a channel like CNN, you want dumb people on TV because they are compliant, they will say what they’re told, they will tell the audience what the moment demands, they will never stray from the script, and that’s exactly what Mr. Lemon is doing,” Carlson said. “But just seven years ago, it was a different country and people were kind of allowed to say what they thought was true. And so at the time, here’s what Don Lemon was saying about black communities.” – READ MORE

