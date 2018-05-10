WATCH: Tucker Laughs Right In This Dem’s Face After He Claims His Party Isn’t Obsessed With Russia

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson burst out laughing Tuesday when Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline insisted his party is not pushing the Russian collusion narrative.

Cicilline claimed that Democrats are hyper-focused on the economy and that it is actually Republicans who won’t stop talking about Russia because they are trying to hide their alleged lack of accomplishments.

“On the one hand you’re sort of right, that it does help Republicans, but this is being driven 100 percent by the left and to say otherwise is dishonest,” Carlson, a co-founder of The Daily Caller, replied. “Part of you must feel shame for saying things that you know are not true.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1