Watch Tucker Destroy MSM’s Coverage of YouTube Shooter, PETA, & MSNBC’s Bird Brain Host (VIDEO)
Tucker Carlson opened his Wednesday broadcast by harshly criticizing the legacy media’s hands-off coverage of Tuesday’s shooting at YouTube HQ.
“Let’s pretend it’s somewhere else on the dial If that were true, by definition, we’d have to draw hard and fast conclusions from this tragedy, using the limited fact set available,” he continued. “We don’t really know much, but sweeping dumb generalizations are what the media do. So we would do that. Of course we’d need to use a very specific script to make those generalizations.”