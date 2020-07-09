WATCH: Tucker Carlson Unloads On ‘Moron’ Senator Tammy Duckworth For Being ‘Too Afraid To Defend Her Own Statements’

We have every right to fight to preserve our nation, heritage and culture. When vandals like Tammy Duckworth and Ilhan Omar tell us that we’re not allowed to question their patriotism, as they scream about how horrible this country is, we have every right to laugh in their faces. pic.twitter.com/0xjVtUaG3P — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 8, 2020

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Tuesday night over comments she made about President Donald Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore, as well as for her failure to come on his show to defend her claims.

Carlson criticized Duckworth after she suggested over the weekend that she was open to tearing down statues of some of the Founding Fathers, including President George Washington. Duckworth responded to criticisms from Carlson by writing on Twitter, “Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” – READ MORE

