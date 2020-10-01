WATCH: Tucker Carlson Shows Dianne Feinstein Not Wearing Mask At Airport After She Wrote Letter Demanding ‘Mandatory Mask Policy’ At Airports

Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired photos on Monday night that allegedly show Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) not wearing a mask while at an airport, which Carlson claims came after she wrote a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration demanding that “all airport and airline employees and passengers” wear masks.

Carlson began the segment by showing a news report from June in which a reporter states: “More and more lawmakers are calling for nationwide rule on wearing face coverings. Senator Dianne Feinstein has written to federal agencies asking for a mandatory mask policy both in the air and on public transit.” – READ MORE

