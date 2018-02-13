WATCH: Tucker Carlson Invites on American Who Supports North Korea — And It Gets Crazy in a Hurry

Tucker Carlson jumped right into it with his guest his Monday night program on Fox News.

The guest, Deirdre Griswold, is a member of the World Workers Party, which identifies as socialist and wants “production planned to satisfy human need.” In addition, it has good things to say about China and Cuba. As you can imagine, Griswold was quite the colorful guest.

"I've been to both North Korea and South Korea," Griswold said. "And I'm on this program because I want to talk to the people who watch this show and make a serious point. We're in the process of moving towards a nuclear war."

Just miles from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea — where some observers continue to fawn over Kim Jong Un’s sister and North Korea’s “smile diplomacy” — a trio of Americans remain detained in the Hermit Kingdom.

Concern has only grown for the three Korean-Americans — Kim Hak Song, Kim Dong Chul and Tony Kim — since the death of American college student Otto Warmbier last June after the he spent 17 months locked away in North Korea. And though advocates said they were given some hope during President Trump’s State of the Union address, when the image of a North Korean defector defiantly holding his crutches in the air was met with rapturous applause, there’s also a desire to see continued action and pressure applied against the rogue regime.

“My mom, my brother and I miss our dad so much. We’re so worried about him and his health,” said Sol Kim, whose father, Tony Kim, has been held by North Korea for about nine months.

In a Facebook video, Sol said the separation has caused “hard days for our family.”

"My family and I long to make contact with my dad," he said. "We want to tell him that he's soon going to be a grandfather. My brother and sister are [each] expecting their first child."