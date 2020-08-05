WATCH: Tucker Carlson exposes ‘who and what’ was behind the plot to hide ‘George Floyd bodycam’ video from public view

Why did it take so long for the George Floyd bodycam footage to be viewed by the public?

Forget it being “released,” it was actually “leaked,” and that’s the only reason that we ever saw it.

The tape was revealing in many ways. It put the entire situation into a much clearer context and it would have really helped to have seen this months ago—and that’s precisely why Tucker says it was hidden from us.

The media told us that George Floyd was compliant during his arrest and that the cops were aggressive and “racist.” – READ MORE

