WATCH: Tucker Carlson Drops A Truth Bomb On The Mainstream Media

Tucker Carlson shamed the mainstream media for no longer serving as watchdogs and for failing to speak truth to power, Wednesday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson discussed a classified memo detailing surveillance practices used by former President Barack Obama’s administration, to spy on President Donald Trump’s campaign. Carlson accused liberals of using Russia as an excuse to keep the memo secret and said the press has been complicit in hiding the truth.

“For centuries, the American press has fought efforts by politicians and those in power to hide unflattering information about themselves. That was noble work,” Tucker said. “It is the reason that the press is mentioned in the First Amendment. They are not doing that anymore.” – READ MORE

Tucker Carlson responded to accusations of having a “blatantly white nationalist view” on immigration from MSNBC host Joy Reid Monday, and said the liberal host’s career has been built “on race baiting,” on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Joy Reid is accusing us of racism. Let’s pause for a moment and savor the irony of that. Reid’s entire public career has been built on race baiting,” Tucker said. “Try to watch her show for 20 minutes and see for yourself. This is the woman who urged the Democratic party to give up on white voters who voted for Obama and then Trump, saying their votes weren’t worth fighting for.”

Tucker also reminded viewers of Reid’s aggressive racial attacks against White House chief of staff John Kelly, and her off-the-wall comment about Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, after he was shot by liberal Bernie Sanders’ supporter John Hodgkinson. – READ MORE

GOP congresswoman and Arizona Senate candidate Martha McSally said Democrats are “dicking around” with DACA by threatening to cut pay checks for American troops, Wednesday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“While our troops are over there risking their lives for us, these guys are dicking around, excuse my language, trying to come up with some issue that is not even in the top 20 priority of the American people,” McSally said. “We need to look to more legislation like the bill I introduced last week that addresses the priorities of the American people.” – READ MORE