WATCH: Tucker Carlson Asks Pro-Choice Guest About ‘Abortion Till Birth’ Bill; Things Go Off The Rails Instantly

On his Fox News show Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson invited on pro-choice advocate Monica Klein to discuss the much-critiqued comments by “moderate” Virgnia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who defended a bill allowing abortion up until a baby’s birth. But the conversation between Carlson and Klein instantly went south, with both saying they think “less” of each other after the exchange.

On Wednesday, Gov. Northam defended the idea of killing a baby in the third-trimester, which a Democrat-proposed Virgnia bill would have allowed. “When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of the mother, with the consent of physicians, more than one physician by the way, and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities, there may be a fetus which is non-viable,” Gov. Northam said in an interview with WTOP’s “Ask The Governor.” “So in this particular example, if the mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if this is what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physician and the mother.”

The comments caused a national stir, so Carlson invited on Klein, a pro-choice advocate and founding partner of Seneca Strategies, to discuss the issue. It didn't go in the productive direction Carlson clearly hoped.