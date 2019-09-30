WATCH: Tucker Carlson And Guest Shred Left-Wing Host Shepard Smith, Judge Napolitano

The internal Fox News feuds continue to escalate. In this case, between Tucker Carlson and Shep Smith. pic.twitter.com/21CzEnxmJq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 26, 2019

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and lawyer Joe diGenova blasted left-wing Fox News host Shepard Smith and Fox News contributor Judge Andrew Napolitano on Wednesday night over claims that they made the previous day.

The controversy started when Napolitano and Smith claimed on Tuesday that what President Donald Trump had admitted to in relation to his phone call with Ukraine was “a crime.”

DiGenova responded on Tuesday night by refuting Napolitano’s claims and saying that Napolitano was “a fool” and that what he said “was foolish.” – READ MORE