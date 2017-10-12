WATCH: Tucker CALLS OUT Hillary, Democrats Over Harvey Weinstein

Tucker Carlson called out Tuesday night Hillary Clinton and other Democrats over their lagging reaction to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

On Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the host said, “For the days after the story broke, Democrats in Hollywood and Washington seemed to freeze, unsure of what to say, hoping the whole thing would just die down and go away. It hasn’t. Those actors who lecture you from the Oscar podium every year and their virtue and your lack of it–suddenly silent.”

