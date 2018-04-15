WATCH: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz slammed James Comey for writing the “worst possible book at the worst possible time for the worst possible reasons” on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday.

“I used to have a good feeling about Comey,” Dershowitz said. “I met him a few times when he was in Boston. I now have only very strong negative feelings about him and he just enhances the suspicion that I think so many Americans now have of the law enforcement, and we ought to be trusting law enforcement. And, nobody today would trust Comey with secrets or confidences.” – READ MORE

