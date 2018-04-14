WATCH: Trump’s Joke About How Long He’ll Be in Office Sends Libs Into Complete Panic

It’s gotten bad enough that they can even get themselves into a tizzy over a joke. And said joke doesn’t even need to be offensive. It just needs to rile up the left.

At a Rose Garden event, Trump just asked a Congressman to change “the law” so that he can be president for 16 years. https://t.co/3A2IVgJwDV #Trump pic.twitter.com/s48x4YjXJS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 12, 2018

Take, for instance, Trump’s Rose Garden press conference Thursday where he was touting the benefits of tax cuts. During the speech, he joked to a congressman that he would like to be in office for 16 years and they should pass an amendment allowing him to do that.

Take, for instance, Newsweek. You would think they would be used to the concept of the joke, what with all all of the tentacle hentai references their employment contract with Kurt Eichenwald hath engendered. However, in the first sentence of Newsweek’s piece on the wisecrack, writer Jason Le Miere noted that Trump “has previously heralded Chinese President Xi Jinping being enabled to rule for life.”

An article from Bustle noted that “Thursday wasn’t the first time Trump has ‘joked’ about becoming a dictator. In March, while addressing a change to China’s constitution that allows its president to serve for life, Trump said that America might have to eliminate presidential term limits at some point as well.” Elite Daily also referenced it in an article which won this week’s contest for most millennial-friendly Trump headline: “Donald Trump Joked About Being President For 16 Years & Just No.” – READ MORE

