WATCH: Trump Wows Daytona Speedway By Swooping Air Force One Over Race Crowd

President Trump might just have earned a couple hundred thousand votes on Sunday — even before he arrived at Daytona International Speedway.

That’s how many people are attending the Daytona 500 in Florida, where Trump visited to serve as grand marshal for the annual NASCAR race. When Air Force One flew into the Daytona International Airport, right next to the speedway, the plane first swooped over the track at an estimated altitude of 800 feet. The crowd went nuts.

Fox showed the flyby live.

I don’t care about politics. It’s freaking cool to see Air Force One fly over Daytona International Speedway.#NASCAR #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/QY9kgbiGq4 — Vincent Bruins (@VincentJBruins) February 16, 2020

“I have been to a lot of Daytona 500s,” one commentator said as Air Force One flew in, “never have I felt the excitement and energy. We’ve got great racing on the track but we’ve got the president landing right now, the fans are pumped up, I mean, wow, what a day!”

“It’s one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen,” said another commentator. “They said that plane’s 800 feet above the racetrack right now. What an entrance by the president of the United States!” – READ MORE

