    WATCH: Trump, White House Hit Back Hard On New Kavanaugh Allegations

    The White House press office went into overdrive on Sunday night after The New Yorker published a report from a college classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh alleging sexual misconduct when the two attended a boozy party 35 years ago.

    Deborah Ramirez claims Kavanaugh exposed himself during a a drunken dormitory party, then thrust his penis in her face. Kavanaugh vehemently denies the accusation.

    On Monday, President Trump, attending the annual meetings at the United Nations in New York, backed his nominee, calling the accusations “totally political.” Trump said the allegations were unsubstantiated, made by accusers who come “out of the woodwork.” He also told reporters, “You should look into the lawyers doing the representation.”- READ MORE

     

