WATCH: Trump, White House Hit Back Hard On New Kavanaugh Allegations

The White House press office went into overdrive on Sunday night after The New Yorker published a report from a college classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh alleging sexual misconduct when the two attended a boozy party 35 years ago.

"There's a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything." President Trump backs Brett Kavanaugh after a second woman alleges inappropriate sexual behavior by the Supreme Court nominee. https://t.co/2dcJPKfDxk pic.twitter.com/7eg9Adw7rT — CNN (@CNN) September 24, 2018

Deborah Ramirez claims Kavanaugh exposed himself during a a drunken dormitory party, then thrust his penis in her face. Kavanaugh vehemently denies the accusation.

On Monday, President Trump, attending the annual meetings at the United Nations in New York, backed his nominee, calling the accusations “totally political.” Trump said the allegations were unsubstantiated, made by accusers who come “out of the woodwork.” He also told reporters, “You should look into the lawyers doing the representation.”- READ MORE