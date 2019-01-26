WATCH: Trump Uses Socialist Venezuela’s Collapse To Blast Ocasio-Cortez

President Donald Trump blasted far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) while talking to reporters on Thursday, highlighting the collapse of socialist Venezuela as an example of how her policies do not work.

President Trump takes a shot at Ocasio-Cortez: "We’re looking at Venezuela, it’s a very sad situation. That was the richest state in all of that area…and now it's one of the poorest places in the world. That's what socialism gets you. When they want to raise your taxes to 70%." pic.twitter.com/ce1muXFX5E

Trump made the comments while answering a question from a reporter on the current situation in Venezuela after Trump recognized Juan Guaido, 35, the president of the Venezuela National Assembly who is in opposition to socialist President Nicholas Maduro, as the interim president of Venezuela just minutes after Guaido announced himself as the head of state.

“We’re looking at Venezuela, it’s a very sad situation,” Trump said. “That was the richest state in all of that area. That’s a big, beautiful area and by far the richest. And now it’s one of the poorest places in the world.” – READ MORE