WATCH: Trump Urges Fight Against Child Sex Trafficking; Watch How Ocasio-Cortez Responds

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez begrudgingly stood during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as he called for action to end sex trafficking.
President Trump highlights the important work that ICE does, including rescuing women and little girls from sex trafficking
Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez begrudgingly stands up after several moments and refuses to clap…while she is wearing white to promote women's rights pic.twitter.com/R3mTfsNEzL
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2019