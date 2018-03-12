True Pundit

WATCH: Trump Unveils Absolutely Perfect 3-Word Slogan for 2020

Posted on
Trump pretty much lit up the room — and the internet — with almost every single line. He called Maxine Waters “low IQ” and mocked her for her impeachment talk. He dropped hints that he might be pursuing an Asian-style law enforcement strategy to deal with drug traffickers — in other words, the death penalty. He practically begged Oprah Winfrey to run against him in 2020.

Oh, and speaking of 2020, he also decided to use the event to unveil his slogan for that race. And it was every bit as Trump-tastic as you might imagine.

“Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it, two years from now, is going to be ‘Keep America great, exclamation point,’” the president said through applause, making the exclamation point through a hand gesture.

 

“We can’t say ‘Make America Great Again’ because I already did that,” Trump said later in the speech. – READ MORE

Trump Unveils Absolutely Perfect 3-Word Slogan for 2020

