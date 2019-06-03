WATCH: Trump Unexpectedly Stops by VA Church to Pray for Virginia Beach Shooting Victims and Their Families

President Donald Trump prayed for those affected by the Virginia Beach shooting while attending a Sunday service at a Virginia church.

As IJR News reported, 12 were killed in Virginia Beach in what was the deadliest mass shooting this year. After spending the morning at a golf club, Trump showed up at the McLean Bible Church to pray for the city.

WATCH: Trump prays at the McLean Bible Church with Pastor David Platt in the wake of the Virginia Beach mass shooting pic.twitter.com/cpqs7efVYg — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 2, 2019

“President Donald J. Trump is visiting McLean Bible Church in Vienna, VA, to visit with the Pastor and pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach,” White House Deputy Spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Pastor David Platt prayed for the president, calling for people to also pray for him often.