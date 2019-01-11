 

WATCH: Trump Turns Question Around On Reporter Who Can’t Answer It

President Donald Trump turned a question around on a “one-sided” reporter on Wednesday in the Oval Office, which left the reporter fumbling for words and unable to answer the question.

ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl pressed Trump about signing bills so government workers who are being furloughed could be paid.

“So, so, why not sign the other bills though, so some of these workers could get paid?” Karl asked.

“Do you think I should do that?” Trump fired back. – READ MORE

