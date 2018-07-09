WATCH: Trump Trolls Media Pundits, Hollywood Stars Again Over Predictions He’d Lose 2016 Election

President Trump tweeted out a video compilation on Sunday apparently aimed at critics who said he would never be president.

“They just didn’t get it, but they do now!” Trump tweeted.

They just didn't get it, but they do now! pic.twitter.com/9T50NupkDy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

The video begins with footage from “The Simpsons” television show that replicates his escalator ride down Trump Tower to announce his presidential campaign in 2015.

The video, produced by YouTube user Elouai, consists of over 2-minutes of pundits, celebrities and politicians projecting that his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, will win the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

President Trump wonders if, in the midst of Twitter cracking down on fake users, the social media giant will also get rid of the New York Times’ and Washington Post’s accounts.

Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace. Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don’t exist – They will both be out of business in 7 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018

“Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don’t exist – They will both be out of business in 7 years!” – READ MORE

