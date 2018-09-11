WATCH: Trump Trolls Hillary On Anniversary Of Her Infamous Comment

Sunday was September 9th, which, as we all know, is national ​National Teddy Bear Day, Care Bears Share Your Care Day, and National Wiener Schnitzel Day (and this year, National Pet Memorial Day, National Hug Your Hound Day, and National Grandparent’s Day). But in case anyone forgot, it was also an important unofficial anniversary: Deplorables Day.

To mark the significant moment, President Donald Trump wished everyone a happy anniversary for his former opponents infamous insult of his supporters.- READ MORE

President Donald Trump Mocked An Old Quote From Former President Barack Obama On Monday, Joking That He Must Have Found A “magic Wand” For Economic Growth.

“President Trump would need a magic wand to get to 4% GDP,” stated President Obama. I guess I have a magic wand, 4.2%, and we will do MUCH better than this! We have just begun. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

“I guess I have a magic wand,” Trump said, pointing to 4.2 percent GDP growth in the last quarter. “We will do MUCH better than this! We have just begun.”- READ MORE