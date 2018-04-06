WATCH: Trump Tosses ‘Boring’ Speech Over Shoulder, Ad-Libs Instead

President Donald Trump jettisoned his prepared remarks during a business roundtable in West Virginia on Thursday, opting to speak extemporaneously instead.

Trump: “This was going to be my remarks…but to hell with it” *throws speech in the air* pic.twitter.com/jpQnuV4bQh — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 5, 2018

During his nearly 20-minute opening speech, the president touched on the benefits of the Republican tax plan, his administration’s pro-coal policies and illegal immigration, among other topics.

The president also took swipes at Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who is up for re-election in the fall.

As Trump was concluding his comments, he held up what looked like two pieces of paper stapled together.

“You know, this was going to be my remarks. It would have taken about two minutes, but the hell with it,” he said, and then tossed the papers, to the audience’s delight. – READ MORE

