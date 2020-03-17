WATCH: Trump Torches Media Over False Google Website Claims, Flicks Paper

Share:

President Donald Trump slammed the media during a press conference on Sunday after many left-wing journalists falsely reported that Google was not building a national website to track the spread of the coronavirus.

“I want to thank the people at Google and Google Communications because, as you know, they substantiated what I said on Friday,” Trump said. “The head of Google, who’s a great gentleman, called us and he apologized, I don’t know where the press got their fake news but they got it some place.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.