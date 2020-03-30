WATCH: Trump Torches CNN Reporter For Misrepresenting His Comments From Last Week

President Donald Trump torched a CNN reporter during a press conference on Sunday after the reporter asked Trump about a remark that he made last week, and left out the full context of his remarks.

“I would also like to ask you about some comments you made on Friday,” CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond said. “You were talking about governors of different states and you said I want them to be appreciative. You also said if they don’t treat you right, I don’t call.”

President Trump calls out CNN for taking his comments about being appreciative out of context. “That is why CNN is not trusted anymore. They are Fake News.” pic.twitter.com/H1ioK5FVb7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 29, 2020

“I didn’t say that,” Trump fired back. “Excuse me, ready? Take a look at what I said. I want them to be appreciative of me, okay, and then you cut it off because it is fake news please, let me just finish. … Your statement and your response in your answer is a lie because here’s the story, are you ready? I said I want you to be appreciative of me, and then you go on — and then I go on, you cut it off.” – READ MORE

