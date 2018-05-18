Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Throws Down On Media Over MS-13 ‘Animals’ Comment
On Thursday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his remark from Wednesday where he referred to violent MS-13 gang members as “animals,” saying that he will always refer to them as animals.
Trump on calling MS-13 “animals” yesterday: “Well, it has nothing to do with this meeting. I’m referring, and you know I’m referring, to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in. I was talking about the MS-13…I refer to them as animals…And guess what. I always will.” pic.twitter.com/xAoWeJOnJU
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 17, 2018
Responding to a reporter who asked him to clarify his “animals” comment, Trump shot back: “Well, it has nothing to do with this meeting. I’m referring, and you know I’m referring, to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in. I was talking about the MS-13.”
“Also, if you look further onto the tape you will see that,” Trump said. “I’m actually surprised you are asking this question. Most people got it right. But I’m saying the MS-13.” – READ MORE
