WATCH: Trump Takes Time from WH Event to Address Victims’ Families in TX Shooting

President Donald Trump began a White House event concerning prison reform on Friday by taking a moment to acknowledge a high school shooting in Texas and ask God to be with the victims of the tragedy.

Prior to beginning his scheduled remarks, Trump took time to recognize the victims and their families.

“Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas took place moments ago,” Trump said. – READ MORE

'May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded.'

