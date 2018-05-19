WATCH: Trump Takes Time from WH Event to Address Victims’ Families in TX Shooting

President Donald Trump began a White House event concerning prison reform on Friday by taking a moment to acknowledge a high school shooting in Texas and ask God to be with the victims of the tragedy.

President Trump on shooting at #SantaFe High School in Texas: “My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others.” pic.twitter.com/31bbM7wKGB — CSPAN (@cspan) May 18, 2018

Prior to beginning his scheduled remarks, Trump took time to recognize the victims and their families.

“Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas took place moments ago,” Trump said. – READ MORE

