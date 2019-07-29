WATCH: Trump Supporters Egged, Milkshaked While Holding ‘Free Hugs’ Sign in Seattle

Two Trump-supporting YouTubers were egged and “milkshaked” in Seattle, Washington, last week while holding a sign that read, “Free Hugs from a Trump Supporter.”

YouTubers Saleem Juma and Dion Thompson were egged and milkshaked in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle last week while wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats, and holding a sign that read, “Free Hugs from a Trump Supporter.” The incident was caught on video.

"The entire idea behind something like a free hug sign is to bridge the political gap," said Juma to Breitbart News. "We also wanted to show that Trump supporters are not what the mainstream media depict us to be."


