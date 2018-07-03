WATCH: Trump Supporter Weeps In Viral Video, Explains Trump’s Incredible Effect On Black Community

Since even before he was elected, the left has tried desperately to paint Donald Trump as a racist who is bad for minorities. But they just don’t seem to be able to get the accusation to stick.

First, countless photos of Trump with well-known black civil rights advocates like Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson surfaced, making it clear that the baseless “racist” claims started only after he came out as Republican.

Jackson even went out of his way to praise Trump’s efforts to assist the black community in a 1999 video that Democrats would no doubt like to see buried.

Now, a cultural shift within black America is sending anti-Trump liberals into panic mode. For instance, the fiery — and smart — conservative Candace Owens has called on other black voters to re-think their dependence on liberalism, and even rapper Kanye West has voiced his growing support for the president.

On Friday, a lesser known but equally important black voice spoke up in support of Trump, and his heartfelt response to the direction of the country is going viral.

I'M LITERALLY IN TEARS RIGHT NOW BECAUSE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP!! pic.twitter.com/ZGBzKsnPSL — Henry Davis (@Henryhahadavis) June 29, 2018

In a Twitter post that has received a quarter-million views and over 28,000 “likes” as of Sunday, Henry Davis became emotional as he described the jobs and opportunities that are changing black lives under the Trump administration. – READ MORE

